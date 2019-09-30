Socorro man killed in Hudspeth County crash is identified

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who was killed Sunday night in a crash on U.S. 62/180 was identified by State Troopers Monday morning.

Edgar Galvan Garcia, 32, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 9:52 p.m. on Sept. 29. He was a passenger in a 2006 Hummer H3, driven by 39-year-old Adrian Serrano, a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to investigators, the Hummer was going east on the highway when it drove onto an “unimproved shoulder.” The driver overcorrected, the release said, and overturned several times, throwing both men out of the vehicle.

The men were not wearing seatbelts, the release said.

Garcia was dead at the scene and Serrano was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso with a “critical incapacitating injury.”

