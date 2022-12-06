EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School Board Trustee Cynthia Najera is about to take on a statewide leadership role.

Najera has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Texas Association of School Boards.

She has been chosen for the association’s governing board to represent local public school boards as the interim director for the Region 19 area.

Najera, who represents District 2 in Socorro ISD, has been a board trustee for 12 years. During her tenure as a school board member, she has served in various leadership positions, including board president, vice president and secretary.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the TASB Board of Directors as the interim director for Region 19,” Najera said. “My goal is to work with the TASB Board of Directors to further promote, protect and enhance public education for all Texas schoolchildren while highlighting the diverse and unique needs of Region 19 school districts.”

Najera has served on the TASB Legislative Advisory Council and advocated for Socorro ISD and public education at the local, state and federal level. She also has been active in the Far West Texas School Board Association. She is a graduate of Leadership TASB Class of 2015, earning her Master Trustee Certificate.

TASB promotes educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, leadership and high-quality services to school districts.

Najera has been a longtime volunteer in Socorro ISD and is a former parent liaison at Horizon Heights Elementary School. She also had served as a volunteer coordinator at Americas High School and Horizon Heights Elementary School.

She and her husband, Luis, have two daughters who are graduates of the Socorro Independent School District.