EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will be hosting a Support Personnel Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Drive.

The district will be offering security guards, bus drivers, bus monitors, cross guards, cafeteria monitors, police officers, custodians, maintenance and operations, technology, and child nutrition services positions.

Candidates should apply online at www.sisd.net under the jobs link for any jobs they are interested in.

During the job fair, applicants will have the opportunity to be interviewed for positions and possibly receive a job offer. Applicants should also bring a resume and any other documents they would like to share with their interviewers.

For more information regarding the SISD Support Personnel Job Fair, contact the Department of Human Resources at 915-937-0213.