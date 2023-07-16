EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is hosting a Summer Job Expo on Monday, July 17 for all job openings.

The job fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the District Service Center, 12440 Rojas Dr.

The district will be hiring for all positions for the 2023-24 school year.

Candidates should apply online at www.sisd.net under the employment link for any jobs they are interested in.

During the job fair, job seekers will have the opportunity to interview for positions and possibly receive a job offer. Candidates should bring a resume and any other documents they would like to share with their interviewers. Available job openings include teaching, clerical and instructional aide positions.

Visit www.sisd.net to see current employment opportunities in Socorro ISD. For more information regarding the SISD Summer Job Expo, contact the Department of Human Resources at (915) 937-0040 or at (915) 937-0206.