EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District will host an annual “Career Con” for sophomore students in financial literacy and dollars and sense classes on Thursday morning, March 30 at Eastlake High School.

Students will have the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with employees, learn about what is required for them to succeed in their desired career path, and get advice on taking the necessary steps towards their dream job after high school. Over 50 employers such as El Paso Electric, GECU, Cardinal Health, and more are expected to attend.

“This event offers students hands-on career exploration,” said Brenda Gonzalez, CTE business and industry coordinator at SISD. “They can come in and talk to employers about what they need to do to become a chef or a pharmacist, for example. This is a wonderful opportunity for students to explore different career pathways.”

In addition, students will be given an insight on apprenticeships and internships opportunities that are available in the region.