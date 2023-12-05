EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will celebrate students at the district’s seven early college high schools who have earned an associate degree in the fall 2023 semester.

The students will be presented with a stole to represent the milestone achievement and the degree that they have earned through the district’s partnership with El Paso Community College.

An academic stole is a vestment that is worn around the neck and is used by many academic organizations to denote achievement.

More than 100 students total will be celebrated at the high school stole ceremonies, where district and school administrators, faculty, staff, parents and families will cheer on the students for their achievement. The students are part of the district’s early college high school programs, which allows students to earn an associate degree and/or 60 college credit hours at the same time as earning a high school diploma.

Socorro ISD says it has the most early college high schools in the region offering the program at all comprehensive high school in the district, along with Mission Early College High School, the first early college program in the district, region and among the first to open in the state.

Here is the schedule: