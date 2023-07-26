EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Eastlake Middle School on Thursday, July 27.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at Eastlake Middle School located at 12901 Bob Hope Dr. and will start at 3:30 p.m.

“The state-of-the-art facility is part of the combo school with Col. Ben Narbuth Elementary and will serve students in the Eastlake High School feeder area. Both schools were approved through the 2017 bond program,” said SISD.

The ceremony will include pre-show entertainment from the Eastlake High School drum line and cheerleaders. Eastlake Middle School faculty, staff, students, parents and SISD leadership will be included.

The campus will open for the first day of school on July 31 in the Socorro Independent School District.

“Eastlake Middle School will have the capacity for 1,196 students and will alleviate Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary School and Col. John O. Ensor Middle School,” said SISD.