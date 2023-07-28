EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District and Escontrias STEAM Academy hosted a ceremony Friday morning, July 28, to honor the school for earning the National Certificate for STEM Excellence (NCSE) – Campus Certification from the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE).

The Escontrias STEAM Academy is the first school in the Socorro ISD to earn the national certificate, according to a press release sent by SISD.

SISD says NISE, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas, was conceived by seasoned, practicing educators and is based on thousands of hours of research, professional development, curriculum design, and educational leadership.

Using an online platform and supported by a dedicated NISE STEM leadership coach, educators and instructional leaders work together to refine school operations and instruction to further strengthen STEM practices and the campus’ overall STEM culture.

As part of earning the national certificate, the school’s teachers and three administrators also earned the National Certificate for STEM Teaching (NCST), further contributing to the school’s collective STEM expertise.

“Escontrias STEAM Academy teachers and leadership staff are truly committed to advancing their training and expertise in STEM instruction to give our students exceptional, meaningful instruction and hands-on experiences,” Socorro ISD Superintendent Nate Carman, E.D. said. “It is an absolute honor for Socorro ISD to have the first school in West Texas, third in the state and fourth in the nation to earn a National Certificate for STEM Excellence – Campus Certification from the National Institute of STEM Education. I congratulate and appreciate the Escontrias and SISD educators and leadership who devoted many hours of training and learning to earn this prestigious recognition with the best interest of our STEAM Academy students in mind.”