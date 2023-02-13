EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District announced that it has achieved an all-time high in enrollment, surpassing 48,000 students in January 2023.

SISD exceeded its record high of 47,000 students in 2019. The district cited El Paso’s growing population, its academic programs and bond programs that have enabled it to add new schools and make improvements to campuses.

“In SISD, we strive to provide outstanding and equitable learning opportunities for all students to make them feel welcome and to prepare them for successful futures,” said SISD Superintendent Nate Carman. “We are the fastest-growing school district in El Paso County, and the substantial increase in our student population mirrors our rapidly growing community in far east El Paso, City of Socorro and Horizon City.”

SISD’s student population has increased by some 60 percent in the last 20 years, according to the district.