EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two juveniles were “taken into custody” for making false threats that disrupted classes at Montwood High School, according to a news release sent out by Socorro Independent School District.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Socorro ISD Police took into custody a 15-year-old girl for allegedly making a false alarm.

Socorro ISD Police responded to a call about a bomb threat on Sept. 27 at Montwood High. El Paso Police Department responded and cleared the campus and school administration canceled classes for the day.

During the investigation, detectives identified the girl as a person of interest and later as a suspect.

On Oct. 27, Socorro ISD Police took into custody a 16-year-old boy also for allegedly making a false alarm. SISD Police responded to a report of an online threat to Montwood High School earlier that day. The threat was posted with a photo of a juvenile holding a rifle. SISD police officers assigned to the school identified the suspect and detectives went to his home to do a follow-up investigation. While at the residence, officers took the teenager into custody.

“Our commitment is to keep SISD schools and the community safe. We take all safety concerns seriously and will take every action to fully investigate, identify, and prosecute those responsible for any threat made, whether real or false,” said SISD Police Chief George Johnson. “We are proud of our strong partnership with El Paso Police and Fusion Center, the FBI, county and district attorneys, and other local law enforcement that enables us to mitigate and eliminate threats to our schools and community.”

Socorro ISD said it will not release any further information on the cases at this time because of “juvenile protection laws.”