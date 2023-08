EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District hosted a Welcome to Socorro ISD event for military-connected families Saturday morning, Aug. 12 at the SISD District Service Center.

Military-connected families had the opportunity to learn about programs, academies, sports, events and endless opportunities that SISD provides for students.

The event also included prizes, gifts, burritos, coffee, cookies and juice for the first 100 people.