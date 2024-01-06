EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) hosted its annual robotics competition ROBOCOM X from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at the main gym at Pebble Hills High School.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

SISD says that the competition allows elementary and high school students to immerse themselves in real-world science and technological challenges, as per FIRST LEGO League (FLL) rules.

The theme of the 10th annual districtwide robotics contest was “Masterpiece,” which challenged student groups to present projects that showcase how technology and art can intertwine to support hobbies.

Over 40 teams from SISD elementary, PK-8 and middle schools participated, and all high schools had students supporting the event. Different teams competed in the six rounds of the competition. The winning teams will be announced at the awards ceremony that will be held at 5:30 p.m., according to SISD.

Additionally, approximately 25 teams from ROBOCOM X will advance to the regional competition organized by UTEP on Jan. 27.

The teams then will have the opportunity to be invited to different invitationals across the country and/or advance to the state competition.