EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District’s (SISD) School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) and the El Paso Children’s Hospital will be conducting the 2nd annual ‘Winter Wellness Land’ event for SISD elementary students on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Building.

SISD says participants will include 200 Eastlake feeder pattern elementary students who will receive wellness gifts, enjoy live book readings, holiday performances, learn to make healthy holiday treats, and create holiday artwork to take home to share with their families.

Students also will take photos with Santa and a festive holiday background.