EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District is celebrating new athletic fields at two more high schools.

Monday, Sept. 25, the district had a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Pebble Hills HS. A similar ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Eastlake HS, 13000 Emerald Pass Ave.

Students, coaches, teachers, administrators, board trustees and administrators attended Monday’s ceremony.

Dr. Nate Carman, the district’s superintendent, said during the past two years, they have made a concerted effort to replace aging turf at campuses around the district.

He said turf typically lasts about eight years and then starts to get compacted and slippery.

Both of those conditions can make it unsafe for student-athletes.

Last year, turf was replaced at four high schools. This year, they are finishing up with new turf at Pebble Hills, Eastlake and the Socorro Activities Center.

“It’s all about what is best for our students,” Carman said.

The new turf also “builds the culture, that positivity, and makes kids excited and be proud of their fields,” he said.