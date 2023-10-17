EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will be providing free supper, snacks and a fresh fruit and vegetable program at several campuses within the district.

“Socorro ISD remains steadfast in our efforts to ensure all students receive delicious, healthy meals that they enjoy and that will assist them to succeed in the classroom and beyond,” said SISD Child Nutrition Services Director Shelley Chenausky. “Our CNS employees proudly prepare and serve breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks to help SISD students seize their opportunities throughout their school day.”

Forty-one SISD schools offer an afterschool snack enrichment program available for students at the campuses. The snacks are served after school at various times and days at each campus. Parents may check with their child’s school for serving times/days.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the supper meal program will be provided at Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy and Desert Wind School from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The program, which is part of the Child and Adult Care Food Program and administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, provides a free afterschool meal for children ages 1-18.

In addition, Socorro ISD provides the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) at three campuses – Campestre Elementary, Escontrias STEAM Academy and Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy.

It is a federally assisted program that provides free fresh fruits and vegetables to children at eligible elementary schools during the school day.

“We are happy to provide our students with healthy meals to help them be successful at all times during their school day,” Chenausky said. “The supper and snack programs give students and families a great opportunity to enjoy quality, tasty food and we are proud to also educate students about healthy eating with the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.”

Socorro ISD also offers free breakfast to all students.

Schools that provide the afterschool snack enrichment program:

High schools – Americas, Eastlake, El Dorado, and Socorro

Middle schools – Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Col. John O. Ensor, Eastlake, Hurshel Antwine, Montwood, Salvador H. Sanchez, SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle, Spc. Rafael Hernando III, Socorro, and Sun Ridge

K-8 schools – Bill Sybert, Jane A. Hambric, and John Drugan

Elementary – Benito Martinez, Campestre, Chester Jordan, Col. Ben Narbuth, Dr. Sue A. Shook, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias STEAM Academy, H.D. Hilley, Helen Ball, Horizon Heights, Hueco, James P. Butler, Loma Verde, Lujan-Chavez, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy, Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy, Purple Heart, Robert R. Rojas, Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, Sgt. Roberto Ituarte, Sierra Vista STEAM Academy, and Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy