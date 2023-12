EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro ISD bus yard has been hit by thieves twice this month who stole catalytic converters, the district confirmed.

Socorro Independent School District issued the following statement:

“We can confirm that more catalytic converters were stolen. With that incident, a total of 24 buses have been affected. The buses are being repaired. They were removed from circulation as soon as we were made aware of the missing parts. The investigation into the theft is continuing.”