EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro and El Paso Police departments are asking for the public’s help in finding two vehicles that were involved in a fatal traffic crash last weekend that killed the mother of a Socorro police officer.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 along Interstate 10 East near UTEP.

Photo courtesy of City of Socorro X account. On left is an SUV, possibly a Jeep Laredo, that is considered a “vehicle of interest” in the crash. On the right is a vehicle that may have had occupants who witnessed the crash.

Police identified an SUV in a photo as a “vehicle of interest.” This vehicle may have front-end damage and is believed to be either a Jeep Laredo or a similar model, according to a post on the City of Socorro’s X account.

Police also want to locate a second vehicle that they have a photo of; they believe the occupants of that vehicle may have witnessed the crash.

Perla Vasquez, of Clint, was killed in what has been called a hit-and-run crash. Socorro Officer Saul Sigala Jr. and his brother Donovan Sigala both suffered severe injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You will remain anonymous.