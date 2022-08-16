EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro City Council representative was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DWI and unlawful use of a firearm by Socorro Police, according to a spokesman with the City of Socorro.

Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested, and the Socorro city Council will discuss the arrest this Thursday’s City Council meeting scheduled at 6 p.m.

Reyes was elected in December 2020. His bio with the City claims he has brought forth initiatives such as street lighting, infrastructure improvements, and more.

Spokesman with the city of Socorro say Ryes has posted bond and was released Friday.

