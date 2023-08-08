The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families can receive income security through Social Security.

“Social Security is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for our benefits receive them. We provide income security for the diverse populations we serve.” said the Social Security Administration in a press release.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monthly financial support to low-income families with children who have developmental and behavioral disabilities. These include ASD and physical impairments.

For more information on SSI, click here: www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Social Security’s ‘Our Ticket to Work’ program supports career development for people ages 18 through 64 who receive Social Security and want to work.

The Ticket Program helps get vocational rehabilitation, training, job referrals, and other employment support services. For more information about this program, click here Your Ticket to Work (July 2020) (ssa.gov).