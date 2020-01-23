Social Security Administration warns people against phone scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Social Security Administration (SSA) warns the public against scam calls and announces the launch of a new online form to report Social Security phone scams.

According to the SSA, phone scams are the number one type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commissions and Social Security in the country.

To help reduce phone scams, Commissioner Andrew Saul and Inspector General Gail S. Ennis, announced the launch of a new online form to report phone scams that will help analyze scam trends.

The new SSA “Impostor Scam Reporting Form” was launched to report allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse concerning Social Security Administration programs and operations.

The SSA warns that scammers play on emotion, especially fear, to get people to act without thinking.

If a caller states there is a problem with a person’s Social Security Number or account, the SSA advises the public to hang up immediately, do not provide the caller money or personal information, and report it at oig.ssa.gov.