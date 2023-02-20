EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Police are investigating a social media threat directed at Santa Teresa Middle School that was received over the weekend, according to a statement sent out by Gadsden Independent School District.

Santa Teresa High was also made aware of the threat and classes were held Monday at both the high school and middle school.

The posted messaged showed a “male who appeared older than middle-school age warning students not to go to school on Monday,” according to the district’s statement.

Sunland Park Police continued to investigate throughout the day and is maintaining a presence in the area of the two schools.