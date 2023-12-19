HOUSTON (KIAH) – Snoop Dogg seems to be a fan of CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger. For the second time, he shared one of Krueger’s Instagram reels where Krueger sneaks Snoop Dogg lyrics into the weather. This time, the song was “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”.

Snoop Dogg is designated as a collaborator on the Instagram reel, meaning it is co-published by @weatheradam and @snoopdogg, and appears on each of their Instagram pages.

In March, Snoop Dogg shared a video Krueger posted where he snuck lyrics from “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)”, and added the comment “Weather man on one” followed by a series of Emojis.

While this recent Snoop Dogg video is popular, some of Krueger’s most viral videos have millions of views. Click here to see the most popular on TikTok and Instagram.