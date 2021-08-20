SNL cast member to perform at UTEP

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: ALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Saturday Night Live cast member is taking her comedy from 30 Rock to the University of Texas at El Paso campus.

Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Magoffin Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

According to the university’s Facebook page, the event is for UTEP students only.

Tickets will be available starting Aug. 23. Miners can pick them up using their Miner Gold Cards at the UTEP Dean of Students Office in Union Building West.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD asking but not forcing students to mask up

EPISD trustee says glass shattered in home's back door

OEM says federal funding not for homeowners affected by La Union flooding

TXDOT School Zone Safety campaign

New Record store in El Paso

ktsm 9 news 5pm update 08-19

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link