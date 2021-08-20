SNL cast member to perform at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Saturday Night Live cast member is taking her comedy from 30 Rock to the University of Texas at El Paso campus.

Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Magoffin Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

According to the university’s Facebook page, the event is for UTEP students only.

Tickets will be available starting Aug. 23. Miners can pick them up using their Miner Gold Cards at the UTEP Dean of Students Office in Union Building West.

