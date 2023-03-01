SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced the end of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) extra benefits on March 1.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government approved increased payments known as SNAP emergency allotments. Beginning March, SNAP customers will return to their regular benefit amount, including those in New Mexico.

“Now more than ever, we encourage the public to support food banks, nonprofits, faith-based partners and others who have been serving the community non-stop even with the emergency allotments in place — HSD is working with these partners to continue helping families in need across the state,” said Kari Armijo, Interim Acting Secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department.

During the SNAP emergency allotments, a family of three received $740 each month in SNAP benefits, which was the maximum benefit for a family of three. In March, with the end of extra SNAP benefits, a family of three will go back to receiving the average amount of $335 per month in regular benefits.

A one-person household, who does not earn an income, received $376 each month in SNAP benefits, which is the maximum benefit for one person. With the end of the emergency allotments, this household will now receive $281 in monthly benefits.

SNAP recipients who also get Social Security may see their SNAP benefits shrink even more than $95. That’s because as the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 kicks in, it increases those households’ incomes and may reduce the amount of SNAP help for which they are eligible.

HSD has mailed letters to all SNAP customers notifying them about the end of extra SNAP benefits. The letter also provides families their exact regular benefit amount starting in March 2023 and the date of the month their benefits will be deposited into their EBT cards.

The department is also conducting text outreach to SNAP customers to notify them of the upcoming changes.