FORT BROWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 700 pounds of drugs after a driver plowed an SUV into the Rio Grande.

Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted Fort Brown U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene, causing an SUV to retreat to Mexico.

The driver of the vehicle drove the SUV into the Rio Grande and abandoned the load, according to the tweet. The act of driving a vehicle into the river to escape pursuing law enforcement is sometimes referred to as a “splash down,” and the vehicle’s occupants typically attempt to swim to Mexico.

The driver did just that, according to the tweet.

A photo provided in the tweet shows 30 large bundles of drugs were in the semi-submerged SUV, weighing 700 pounds.