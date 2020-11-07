SMU community unites for slain El Paso student

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) — Students at Southern Methodist University in Dallas are planning to distribute flyers Saturday afternoon in hopes of gathering leads in the death of 19-year-old El Paso native Jaden Urrea.

Urrea was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Halloween in downtown Dallas. His death remains under investigation. SMU Police and students will distribute flyers in the area near his murder from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in hopes of gathering leads on the white vehicle — possibly a Ford Taurus — involved in his murder.

This comes just days after former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman tweeted a similar flyer on his account. The reward for information on Urrea’s death has grown to $25,000.

Urrea, a popular El Paso student and 2019 graduate of Coronado High School, had recently transferred to SMU. He was a talented musician and was known as ‘the life of the party’ by friends who spoke to KTSM.

“The entire SMU community is heartbroken by Jaden Urrea’s tragic and senseless murder,” said K.C. Mmeje, SMU vice president for student affairs. “We join the Urrea family and their loved ones in mourning Jaden’s loss.”

On Sunday, November 8, the SMU community will gather at noon CST at Perkins Chapel for a vigil in his honor. In-person attendance is limited to the SMU community. KTSM will live-stream the vigil on our website.