El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon City is getting a Smoothie King and to celebrate, they are giving away free smoothies for a year to one lucky person.

The new Smoothie King, which is part of the world’s largest smoothie chain, will open its doors on Saturday, March 11, at 13649 Eastlake Blvd, Suite D1.

The Horizon City store will hold a raffle for all guests who purchase a smoothie on opening day. The winner will receive free smoothies for a year, while guests will also receive other deals during the grand opening, such as: