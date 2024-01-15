West, TX (FOX 44) — America’s Best Restaurants is coming to Central Texas to highlight local independent eateries.

If you’re heading on I-35 South leaving West, you can’t miss out on Smokey Bears BBQ.

Its owner Mike Owens says he wanted to share his love for cooking to give back to the community.

Owens has been chopping it up on the grill for years taking care of customers.

“2007, we started cooking at a Christian kids camp, so me, my daughter in law and my son took over cooking for the kids and all, and it just grew from that,” said Owens.

Owens opened Smokey Bear’s BBQ in 2020.

His daughter in law, Lauren Pauling, says it was a hard start doing it during covid.

“We were able to do like the pickup orders and things like that. Our dining experience was not able to happen for several months because of all the restrictions that took place,” said Pauling.

Despite the challenge, Smokey Bear pulled through.

“God made us get through that with His grace and all, and we thank him for that and just a good time. We just love to cook and serve people and just have a good time,” said Owens.

And loyal customers keep showing up.

“I actually work at the cell barn out back here, and they provide us food and they’re the kind of people, they take care of ya whenever we need it most so I try to take care of them,” said Corey Cox, loyal customers.

Smokey Bear’s BBQ is known for their fall off the bone ribs and chicken fried steak.

Being recognized by America’s Best Restaurants, Smokey Bear’s BBQ provides hefty portions.

They also sell breakfast and their well known pancakes.

“I love serving the pancakes because people’s faces are priceless,” said Pauling.

“We have a pancake challenge. If you eat three, you get on a wall of fame and you only pay 50% of the pancakes. If you eat all five, you get it for free,” said Owens.

If you want something sweet on the way to go you can get their home made banana pudding.

America’s Best Restaurants will be at Smokey Bear’s BBQ Friday, January 19 to do filming.