Smoke from Juarez fire produced its own clouds due to intensity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A thick plume of black smoke could be seen from many areas in El Paso on Saturday afternoon. That smoke coming from an ATV factory fire in Ciudad Juarez.

The National Weather Services El Paso tells KTSM 9 News says that the smoke from the fire actually produced its own clouds due to the intensity.

“It is not common to see above this kind of fire, at least around here the cumulous forming at the top of the plume that happens when it’s a very hot fire so it’s a strong updraft because of the heating and it goes up into this moist atmosphere and as it cools it condenses into a cloud,” said John Fausett Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service El Paso.

Courtesy the National Weather Service El Paso

The smoke showing up on the NWS El Paso radar and satellite. Fausett explains that clouds that form above fires are called pyrocumulus clouds.

“This type of thing is common above your hotter wildfires and so that’s not unusual but those are usually not those blake plumes going up, they’re usually a different color,” said Fausett.

The smoke and clouds were less visible as the day progressed, and according to the NWS may get pushed further into Juarez as a thunderstorm approaches from the East.

“Thunderstorms to our east are sending outflows our direction so that will probably push it into a different direction moreover Juarez, and the Juarez mountains,” said Fausett.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.