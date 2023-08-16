EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Tapatia has gone through several generations of owners celebrating its 73 years of serving authentic tamales, gorditas and all the staple Borderland dishes.

Laura Rosencrans has been running La Tapatia for 10 years along with her cousin, taking over the family tradition.

This traditionally-looking restaurant is located along Alameda Avenue.

You can find the parking lot overflowing with cars during lunchtime, some people grabbing tamales to-go and some sitting down to enjoy a plate of gorditas, or other dishes made according to recipes that date back to the 1950’s.

“I love their tamales and gorditas. I love coming here, it’s tradition,” a loyal patron of 30 years Abraham Parada told KTSM.

Rosencrans showed a fully staffed tortilla and tamales factory behind the kitchen.

“We make 800 dozen [tamales] a day,” she said.

Their tamales, rolled tacos and tortillas are not only sold at the restaurant but are also packaged and delivered to local Albertsons, Vista Market and Food City stores around town.

Rosencrans recalled helping out her family with the restaurant when she was younger and now seeing the same customers that used to frequent years ago.

“I have been coming here for 10 years plus, and I haven’t been living here since 2007,” said Glen Chaves.

Chaves shared he was celebrating his son’s 40th birthday with lunch at the restaurant after coming to visit from Houston.

“The enchiladas here, I cannot find enchiladas like here in Houston,” he said.

Rosencrans believes Ysleta is getting more attention recently and is welcoming people from all across town who often visit her restaurant for the first time.

“I’m grateful to programs like local features because that helps people in El Paso know more communities here like Tapatia and Socorro, that have been here for generations,” she concluded.