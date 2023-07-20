EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A caiman was found taking a dip in an east El Paso pool on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.

Animal Protection Officers responded to the call after a community member noticed the reptile taking a swim.

Caiman seen taking a swim in pool in East El Paso on Wednesday, July 10. Photo credit: El Paso Animal Services

The caiman was caught with a safety net and Animal Services is working closely with partner wildlife agencies to properly transfer and handle the caiman.

Animal Protection Officers safely rescue the reptile. Photo credit: El Paso Animal Services

Animal services adds that the reptile is not available for adoption at this time.

Caimans are small members of the crocodile family found in South and Central America, according to Animals Network.

Photo credit: El Paso Animal Services

El Paso Animal Services would like to remind the public to call 311 if you have any animal related concerns.