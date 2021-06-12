Small crocodile found lurking in Juarez families front yard

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) In Ciudad Juarez A family discovered a small crocodile in their front yard.

Juarez firefighter carries small crocodile

The fire department was called to the Colonia Indepencia area, where they located the crocodile and captured it within a few minutes.

The crocodile was then taken to the fire station.

This is the second time that a young crocodile has been captured at a property in Juarez.

