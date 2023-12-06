EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Small businesses said people should shop local during the holiday season to help grow the local economy and the community.

The Better Business Bureau told KTSM there is over 30,000 local businesses throughout the Sun City, including food trucks and at home businesses.

“El Paso can be a really big shop local town. We have great businesses that people sometimes are unaware of,” Carlos Pedrueza, marketing manager with the Better Business Bureau said.

Pedrueza also said that with so many retail options to shop through the holiday season, it’s important for people to see the impact it has when they not buy local.

“When you choose to shop local, spend your dollars here in El Paso and support these small local businesses, it helps keep their doors open,” Pedrueza said.

One small business, Xicali Imports owned by Joel Belarde, said it means a lot that people go by his story every day to support it for over 30 years.

Another small business, Fubatea, said local stores will always have those dedicated groups of people that supports them through their journey.

“People that come all the time, you know, every week or even every few days. Like, those people are your backbone. That is the community that we are serving and supporting here,” Justin Chang, owner of Fubatea said.

Pedrueza told KTSM that when people shop local, it helps the local economy, the community and helps the city grow.

To look at some of the local businesses, click here.