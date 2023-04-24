Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of Small Business Week, the El Paso Downtown Management District is partnering with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to offer consultations to aspiring business owners.

Small Business Week is a nationwide celebration of small businesses and their contributions into the community.

The SBDC will be providing one-hour consultations on different days to entrepreneurs or small business owners who are interested in opening a business or growing their business in Downtown El Paso, according to a news release.

The first consultation will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the El Paso Downtown Management District office located at 201 E. Main St., Suite 107.

The second consultation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at the same location.

Anyone seeking assistance will be required to fill out the Small Business Administration (SBA) Client Intake Form. Members of the SBDC will “provide guidance and support tailored to the unique needs of each entrepreneur or small business owner such as business planning, financial management and marketing strategies,” according to the release.

People who are interested in applying can set up an appointment by contacting Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District, at (915) 240-3116.