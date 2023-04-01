EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergency crews and New Mexico law enforcement are investigating a crash of a small aircraft near the Santa Teresa Airport Saturday morning.

Doña Ana County Fire and Rescue Chief Arturo Herrera confirms crews responded to reports of an unknown fire and explosion around 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning in the 700 block of Kittyhawk Blvd. in Santa Teresa. Upon arrival, crews located the fiery remains of a small aircraft and extinguished the blaze. The aircraft crashed in the middle of the roadway and did not cause any property damage to neighboring businesses.

It’s unclear if any fatalities occurred in the crash at this time. New Mexico State Police are taking over as lead investigators on the scene.

