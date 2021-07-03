‘Slow down, drive carefully’ message from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are asking El Paso drivers to be safe this holiday weekend.

During an interview with KTSM crews, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to have patience and be courteous while traveling to 4th of July festivities.

“Due to the 4th of July, we are asking people to be cautious, to drive slow, to be courteous to the other people driving. Give them the right of way, if you have to give a few seconds please just be courteous to each other, slow down, drive carefully,” said Chris Acosta the Public Affairs Director El Paso County Sheriffs.

This message from Sheriff’s comes after one person died in a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Vinton and one person died and six more injured in a six-car collision on Montana in far East El Paso on Saturday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.