EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water Parks are inviting the Borderland to their season opening celebration called Cinco De Mayo Kermes on Saturday, May 6.

The kermes will be soft opening on Saturday, May 6 at Chapoteo Water Park, 1225 Giles Road.

It will serve as the kickoff to all the water parks before their opening on Memorial Day weekend and will feature performances by Tribes, Ballet Folklorico Paso Del Norte, local vendors, games and much more, according to the release announcing the event.

All water parks will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 until the end of July.

Starting Aug. 1 through Labor Day weekend, the water parks will be open Saturday and Sunday.

Four tiers of passes are available:

Super Splash: admission to all water parks, friend pass, special discounts, free access to all special events and more.

Raging Rapids: admission to all water parks, friend pass and special discounts.

Wavy Waters: admission to all water parks.

Tiny Tides: admission to one park of your choosing and $5 fee to access other water parks.