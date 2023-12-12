EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ski Apache is set to reopen for the winter season on Dec. 16–17, offering skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will have access to the lower mountain, including chairlifts three and five as well as the scenic gondola. Operations are currently weather dependent.

Tentative winter schedule (see calendar below):

Open weekends only through Thursday, Dec. 21

Open seven days a week from Thursday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Jan. 1

Open Thursday–Sunday throughout Jan. and Feb. (will remain open for Presidents Day and Martin Luther King. Jr. Day)

Pre-purchased 2023–24 winter season passes can be claimed at the Ski Apache Ski Shop located at 1129 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, N.M. The shop is currently open Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can also be claimed at the ski ticket office during ski hours.

For more information and updates, visit skiapache.com. Please feel free to reach out with any questions.