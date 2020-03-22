Site calculates how long toilet paper will last

(CNN) — A new website has been designed to help with the toilet paper crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site, called “HowMuchToiletPaper.com,” reports its average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need during quarantine.

The website is simple to use. First, go to the website, then users can enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

Courtesy: Howmuchtoiletpaper.com

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.

More than two million people have already used the website.

The designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world.

