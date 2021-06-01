SISD’s summer lunch program starts Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eleven Socorro Independent School District schools will serve lunch to students for the summer starting Monday.

SISD’s Child Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals to all children ages 18 and under from June 7 through June 25. The program provides meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required.

Meals will be provided via the drive-through/walk-up service that is currently being used at the schools from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Saturday meals will be distributed on Fridays.

On June 25, meals will be distributed for June 26 to July 3.

The meals will distributed at the following schools:

Pebble Hills High School

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

SPC. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

O’Shea Keleher Elementary School

Horizon Heights Elementary School

Hueco Elementary School

Jane A. Hambric School

Desert Wind School

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles in order to maintain social distancing measures. The following guidelines should be noted when picking up meals:

Parents are asked to remain in vehicle and open the trunk or back of vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

Parents can pick up the free meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites. If parents have their children WITH them when they pick up meals, no documentation is required.

If parents pick up meals without their children, they need to present one of the following for all children 18 and under:

Official letter/email/electronic school application from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of the school website, printed or electronic, that includes the children names

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

For the summer menu, visit the Child Nutrition Services webpage on the district website www.sisd.net or call 915-937-0450.

