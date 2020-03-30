SISD turning on field lights to #BeTheLight for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High schools in the Socorro Independent School District will shine their football/soccer field lights as a sign of hope and solidarity during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

SISD high schools will turn on their field lights from 8 to 9 p.m. starting March 30.

The lights will be turned on every weekday night as part of the #BeTheLight movement, a release said.

According to the district, other schools across Texas will join the movement to give students and communities reassurance, hope, and faith amid COVID-19.

The lights will also honor the Class of 2020.

“The bright lights at our schools will show our students that they are in our hearts and minds as we navigate these uncharted waters,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “I feel for our seniors and all of our students who are missing out on what should be the best times of their lives in school, sports and so many other activities. I hope they see the lights and know that we care for them deeply, and we will persevere together to overcome these trying times.”

Team SISD encourages the community to #BeTheLight for the people that need them the most during these times.