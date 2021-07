EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will be offering free sports physicals for student athletes at the end of the Month.

According to the district’s website, SISD is partnering with Goodside Health to offer the screenings.

The physicals will take place at the Student Activities Complex (SAC) on Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students must complete registration paperwork and bring it with them. We have a link to the documents here.