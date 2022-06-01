EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Child Nutrition services Department will offer free meals to free meals to all children ages 18 and under Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 through July 1.

The Summer Food Program provides nutritious meals at no cost to all children at participating school sites. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, just show up.

For the summer menu, please visit the Child Nutrition Services webpage on the district website www.sisd.net and click on district menus or call 937-0450. Or go directly to SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro

SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:



Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

Sun Ridge Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary

H.D. Hilley Elementary

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

Benito Martinez Elementary

Jane A. Hambric School

Ernesto Serna School

Desert Wind School

Loma Verde Elementary

John Drugan School

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary

Chester Jordan Elementary

Mission Ridge Elementary

Purple Heart Elementary

Cactus Trails Elementary

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.