EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District will be hosting an Instructional Aide Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 in the board room at the District Service Center.

The district says candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for the required paraprofessional certificate.

Candidates should also have a copy of their unofficial transcript(s) and a resume with three references and be prepared for the opportunity to interview with school principals.

For more information regarding the SISD Instructional Aide Job Fair, contact the Department of Human Resources at 937-0040 or at 937-0206.