EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will be having a summer job fair on Monday, July 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the District Service Center.

The district says they will be hiring for all positions for the 2023-2024 school year. People who are interested in applying can do so by clicking here: Employment | Socorro Independent School District (sisd.net).

During the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to interview for positions and possibly receive a job offer.

Candidates should bring a resume and any other documents they would like to share with their interviewers. Available job openings include teaching, clerical and instructional aide positions, according to the district.

For more information on the SISD Summer Job Expo, contact the Department of Human Resources at 937-0040 or at 937-0206.