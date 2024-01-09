EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is searching for highly qualified teachers for the next school year and will be having an instructional job fair from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

The job fair will be held in the board room at the District Service Center located at 12440 Rojas Dr.

The school district has provided qualifications for teacher candidates. Those qualifications are listed below.

Have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university

Have a valid Texas teaching certificate with required endorsements or training for subject and level assigned

Be highly qualified in the appointed subject area(s)

Applicants should have at least three printed copies of their resume and the statement of eligibility if participating in an alternative certification program, according to the school district.

The school district is also seeking highly qualified instructional aides to assist teachers for the current school year.

Candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for the required paraprofessional certificate. Candidates should have a copy of their unofficial transcript(s) and a resume with three references.

All candidates should be prepared for the opportunity to meet and interview with school principals. SISD will be providing letters of intent to qualified applicants to fill current vacancies at this job fair.

For more information on the job fair, you can contact the Department of Human Resources at 915-937-0040 or at 915-937-0206.