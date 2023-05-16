The Socorro Independent School District will be holding an instructional aide job fair Wednesday, May 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the board room at the District Service Center.

The district adds they are seeking for qualified aides to assist teachers for the current school year and the 2023-2024 school year.

Candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for the required paraprofessional certificate. Candidates should also have a copy of their unofficial transcripts and a resume that includes three references.

Candidates should also be prepared to interview with school principals.