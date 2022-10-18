EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro American Federation of Teachers says President Veronica Hernandez will distribute over 3,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the new public school in the Socorro Independent School District.

The distribution will take place on Wednesday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that

launched last week in Pennsylvania. The union says they want to work together with parents, caregivers and the entire school community, to help educators work every day to help their students learn, recover, and thrive in safe and welcoming schools. They also want to help community schools that provide families with strong academic programs and so much more, like wraparound services for health care, mental health, food assistance and other essentials they need.

The union says the distribution is part of AFT’s “Reading Opens the World” literacy initiative, a 12-month cross-country tour to distribute the 1 million books in conjunction with First Book and to support local educator-parent projects and events