EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John N. (Nate) Carman was announced as one of the three finalists for the Peoria Unified School District’s superintendent position in Glendale, Arizona, according to the Daily Independent.

According to the Daily Independent, the board announced the finalists in a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Peoria Unified School District will make an official announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Dr. Carman says he is humbled by the opportunity. He calls the district a true gem in Arizona’s Northwest Valley and hopes to inspire students and staff to continue shining brightly with success, according to the Daily Independent.