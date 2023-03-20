EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District hosted its 8th annual College, Career and Job Expo on Monday, March 20.

Students were able to meet with representatives from colleges, technical schools, military, local businesses and industry partners about future career opportunities, according to SISD.

The event took place at the Montwood High School gymnasium.

The job expo gave juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet with potential employers for summer jobs and internship opportunities. More than 50 employers were present, such as the City of El Paso, U.S. Border Patrol, and El Paso Chihuahuas along with 20 colleges.

“The career fair is not just about educating the students, but providing pathways for careers, whether it is leaving high school to further their education or joining the workforce.” Director of Career and Technical Education George Thomas said.